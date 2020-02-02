Demi Lovato's Comeback Continues With 2020 Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Elsa/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 3:36 PM
Elsa/Getty Images
Demi Lovato's triumph continues.
The 27-year-old pop star crushed her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, continuing her big music comeback after taking a year and a half-long hiatus following a drug overdose.
Many praised Lovato's rendition of the U.S. National Anthem, which earned massive applause at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Demi Lovato just slayed the national anthem," tweeted user @lauratereshko.
"For the second week in a row, #DemiLovato has absolutely killed it. She has truly proven just how incredible of a singer she is," tweeted user @RobergMartin.
"This is the best version of the National anthem I've heard at the super bowl since Whitney Houston," tweeted user @Michael44004861.
Many others concurred.
But of course...haters gonna hate, too.
"Demi Lovato was terrible," tweeted user @bigJimF.
With her performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Lovato follows in the footsteps of the likes ofLady Gaga, Pink and Christina Aguilera. Lovato had predicted 10 years ago that she would perform the song at the annual NFL championship game. In 2020, she tweeted, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."
Watch Lovato's performance below:
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to co-headline the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show for the first time.
Lovato last performed onstage at the 2020 Grammys last weekend, marking first her public performance since she suffered a drug overdose in July 2018 at her Hollywood Hills home. The singer, who had battled substance abuse for years and had previously celebrated six years of sobriety, later spent three months in rehab.
Super Bowl LIV, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against San Francisco 49ers, is airing live on FOX.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?