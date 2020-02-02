Lady Gaga: "I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing" at 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 2:02 PM

Lady Gaga has but one request for 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

"I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!" the "Shallow" singer told the crowd as she performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night pre-game party at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, according to multiple reports.

She also told the audience, "I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira" and "I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that's doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl. They're all champions," the reports said.

Gaga opened her set at the party while descending down to the stage, recreating her airborne entrance to her own 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which was highly praised.

Super Bowl LIV will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The game airs live on FOX and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

