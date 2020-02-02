Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Lavish Pre-Super Bowl Party

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 12:51 PM
It's almost show time!
Before Jennifer Lopez gets on the floor for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, she let loose in Miami, Florida.
Ahead of her highly-anticipated performance, J.Lo and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, kicked things off with a lavish celebration on Friday night. For the fanciful affair, which included star-studded guests, the 50-year-old icon donned an eye-catching mini dress by Zuhair Murad.
The flashy fashion piece featured billowing bell-sleeves, intricate beading, an eccentric pattern and a plunging neckline. She also rocked her signature glowy makeup and opted for a chic half-up, half-down hairdo. All in all, she looked effortlessly elegant.
Attending the shindig was none other than Thalía and her husband, Tommy Mottola. The pair posed with the woman of the hour, and shared the behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram.
"Latinas in da house," the legendary Mexican singer wrote. "Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod's. Fun night! Go get them baby!"
Additionally, Shahs of Sunset star, Asifa Mirza, struck a pose with J.Lo at the celebration. "Thank you JLo and Arod for hosting an amazing party," the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram pic.
But now that the big day is finally her, Lopez seems more focused than ever. Hours before the football game, she took a moment to share her excitement over her and Shakira's performance.
"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira," she said, alongside a photo of the two embracing during rehearsals. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."
We can't wait to see what the Latina legends bring to Sunday night's game.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?