Inside Stormi Webster's Star-Studded Birthday Party: All the Celebrity Guests and Photos

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner's daughter turned 2 years old on Saturday. Of course, the makeup mogul celebrated the big day with an epic bash.

Playing off of last year's theme, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recreated "Stormi World." However, this year's party was bigger and better than ever, proving that "two is better than one."

The reality star's mini theme park consisted of several different worlds that each represented the birthday girl's favorite things. For instance, guests could meet Poppy and Branch and walk through their magical land in Trolls world. They could also take pictures with Princess Elsa and Olaf and build a snowman in Frozen world. Once they got to Stormi World, they could enjoy tons of carnival rides, including a flying elephant ride and a giant slide. There was even a Stormi World shop, where guests could tie-dye T-shirts. There were also games, balloons and so much more.