Shakira Takes On the Miami Rain With a ''Resourceful'' Umbrella

Whenever, wherever... Shakira makes duo with what she has.

On Saturday evening, that motto couldn't ring more true as the legendary singer braved the rain in Miami, Florida without having a traditional umbrella on hand. Instead of searching for one, considering the weather conditions, the 43-year-old star used a large cardboard box to cover herself from the rainfall.

"Gotta be resourceful," she cheekily captioned her Instagram video. "Hay que ser recursivo!"

"So this is the life of a pop star," someone can be heard saying to Shakira in her video clip, as she walks around holding the box over her head. "There's no budget for umbrellas."

The "Me Gusta" singer responded, "That's how we do it in Columbia. There's no umbrella... you gotta use whatever you can."

It's safe to say a little rain isn't gonna stop Shakira from performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday with Jennifer Lopez.