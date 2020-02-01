Jay–Z, Kevin Hart and More Honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Pop the bubbly!

On Saturday, the industry's biggest stars flocked to the Fanatics party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

And while people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine people who passed away that morning.

At the Fanatics event stars like Jay–Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all rocked Lakers jerseys with the NBA legend's famous number, 24.

The Kobe tributes won't stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced they would honor him in a special way during the halftime show.

"I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."