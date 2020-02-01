Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Secretly Getting Married

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 3:49 PM
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/Getty Images
It's over between Pamela Anderson and A Star Is Born producer, Jon Peters.
The famed Baywatch actress officially called it quits with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif.
After news broke that the two decided to go their separate ways for a second time—they previously dated each other 30 years ago—Anderson explained part of the reason for their split.
"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," she shared in a statement to E! News. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."
"Life is a journey and love is a process," the statement continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."
"Thank you for respecting our privacy," she said in her closing statement.
Back in mid-January, the beloved actress and model surprised fans with her marriage. At the time, Pamela's rep confirmed the happy news to us.
Carmelo Redondo
"They love each other very much," the rep shared.
Additionally, Jon opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his relationship with the 52-year-old star.
"There are beautiful girls everywhere," he explained to the publication. "I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild—in a good way."
As if that weren't sweet enough, Jon gushed over his wife and praised her talent.
"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he continued. "She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."
Fans might recall that the Baywatch star was previously married to Rick Salomon (twice), Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, whom she shares two sons with—Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.
Jon was also previously married to Henrietta Zampitella, Lesley Ann Warren, Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters. He shares one son with Lesley—Christopher Lind Peters—two daughters with Christine—Caleigh Peters and Skye Peters. and two kids with Mindy—Kendyl Peters and Jordan Peters.
He was also in a high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.
At this time, it appears Jon has yet to address his split with Anderson.
