Emilia Clarke, Saoirse Ronan and More Stars Dazzle at 2020 Pre-BAFTAs Party

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie, Little Women's Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, Johnny Depp's daughter and model Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showcased chic looks at a pre-2020 BAFTAs party in London on Saturday.
Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a short sleeve, red, black and white plaid button-down dress to the annual bash, which was hosted by businessman Charles Finch and Chanel. Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, showed up in a red frilly dress with puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.
Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, sported a one-shoulder black sparkling mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a red frilly mini dress with shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless, silver sequined dress.
Other stars spotted at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, The X-Files alum and The Crown and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson, and singer Lily Allen and boyfriend and Stranger Things actor David Harbour.
See photos from the party:
Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones star looks dracarys at the pre-2020 BAFTAs bash, hosted by businessman Charles Finch and Chanel.
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and Johnny Depp's daughter showcases a sparkling look.
Laura Dern
The BAFTA-nominated actress poses on the red carpet.
Saoirse Ronan
The Little Women actress showcases a sparkling look.
Florence Pugh
The Little Women actress turns heads with this red style.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
The singer poses with her beau, star of Stranger Things.
Arianne Phillips and Courtney Love
The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood costume designer appears with her rocker friend.
Gemma Arterton
The British actress pairs a pearl statement necklace with a modern look.
Claire Foy
The Crown alum poses in a long black dress.
Gillian Anderson
The Crown and Sex Education star looks stylish in black and cream.
Alice Eve
The British Star Trek into Darkness and Black Mirror actress poses in a pale pink dress.
Gwendoline Christie
The Game of Thrones star showcases a red hot look.
Kaitlyn Dever
The actress, who is nominated for the Rising Star Award, looks chic in black and gold.
Taron Egerton
The actor, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role of Elton John in Rocketman, poses for pics.
The 2020 BAFTAs, aka the EE British Academy Film Awards, will take place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2 and air on BBC One at 9 p.m. U.K. time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET. Graham Norton is the host.
