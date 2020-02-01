Lady Gaga Gets Cozy With New Beau in Miami: Inside Their New Relationship

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lady Gaga is living her best life.

The singer, who's in Miami, Florida for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show, was spotted getting cozy and packing on the PDA with her new beau. 

Page Six published pictures of the 33-year-old singer lounging on a hotel balcony, enjoying a low-key weekend with her new flame. 

The "Bad Romance" singer was pictured sharing a New Year's kiss with a man who appeared to be the same one recently spotted, identified as Michael, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to an E! News source, the singer "has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him." The source also confirmed that he was the same man she rang in 2020 with, "they had already been seeing each other for weeks." 

The singer has not commented on her love life.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Romantic History

The source added, "They've been out and about in Los Angeles and spending a lot of time at her house. She's taking him everywhere she goes and they don't want to be part."

Well, it's safe to say love is in the air for the "Born This Way" singer! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie, Graham Norton Show

Jim Carrey Jokes About Margot Robbie's Looks and Success to Her Face

2020 Super Bowl By The Numbers: $7K Tickets & More

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle Is Not Appearing On BFF Jessica Mulroney's New Reality Show

Eva Mendes, Fashion Police widget

Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's "Getting Old"

Jodie Turner-Smith, Pregnant, Baby Bump, Graham Norton Show

Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Baby Bump and Appears to Reveal Sex of Her and Joshua Jackson's Child

Ecomm: Jason Wu, Zanna

VOTE NOW! Be Our Red Carpet Stylist: Help Dress Zanna for Film's Biggest Night!

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Jenna Dewan Looks As Radiant As Ever Posing for Nude Maternity Shoot

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Celebrities , , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.