A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

We're just hours away from the 2020 Super Bowl!

That's right, in just a short time from now, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. While sports fans can't wait to watch the game, taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this year, many viewers are also tuning in to see the musical performances during the sporting event. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to deliver a memorable halftime show, which will feature a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Demi Lovato is set to kick off the game later today with a performance of the National Anthem. The 27-year-old "Anyone" singer announced the performance news last month, telling her fans on social media, "Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami."

With this performance, Lovato joins a list of superstars who've taken to the field to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan and Christina Aguilera are among the talented artists to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at past Super Bowl games.