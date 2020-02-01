Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's "Getting Old"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 12:14 PM
Eva Mendes is becoming quite the queen of classy clapbacks—she is not afraid to speak up for herself when criticized!
On Saturday, the actress, fashion designer and longtime partner of Ryan Gosling posted on Instagram a video of herself at a design meeting, writing, "Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there's so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold."
One person commented, "She's getting old."
"Yes your right," Mendes replied. "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️"
Last month, Mendes, who turns 46 in March, was criticized on Instagram over her look after posting a photo of herself wearing a leopard printed shirtdress from her New York & Company collection.
Instagram / Eva Mendes
"Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to pretty for these ugly patterns," the person commented.
"I'm so sorry you don't like this one," Mendes replied. It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like...Sending love for 2020."
