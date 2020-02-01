Jenna Dewan Looks As Radiant As Ever Posing for Nude Maternity Shoot

Jenna Dewan is glowing.

The 39-year-old actress and dancer is awaiting the arrival of her little bundle of joy and what better way to bask in all the happiness than to celebrate her second pregnancy with a nude maternity shoot?

Dewan took to Instagram this week to share breathtaking pictures of herself, captured by photographer Elizabeth Messina, writing, "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life."

In the first photo that Dewan shared, she's standing in the middle of an empty room wearing only a beautiful lace cover-up, looking as graceful and as radiant as ever. In a series of other pictures from her maternity shoot, Dewan looks completely at ease and comfortable in her own skin during this transformative chapter of her life.

Her boyfriend and the father of her child Steve Kazee also appears in a couple of her maternity shoot pictures, touching her growing baby bump and in one of the pics, the two are kissing, looking so in love. "My love, my gift, I am the luckiest girl alive," Dewan writes, alongside a picture of the two.