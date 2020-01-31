Mary Higgins Clark Dead at 92

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 7:51 PM

Mary Higgins Clark

Mary Higgins Clark is dead at the age of 92. 

The bestselling author of books like You Don't Own MeWhere Are the Children? and more died on Friday of natural causes, according to her publisher Simon & Schuster. She was at her home in Naples, Florida. 

"Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did," her longtime editor Michael Korda said in statement. "She understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read — and, perhaps more important, what they didn't want to read—and yet she managed to surprise them with every book."

The author became famous with the publication of her suspenseful books that gripped readers. She wrote dozens of novels in her long and illustrious career. She's best known for the book Where Are the Children? 

Moreover, many of her novels went on to become adapted for television or film, even in countries like France.

Higgins Clark is survived by her five children, including daughter Carol Higgins Clark, who is a writer. 

