Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke's Gift Picks for an Intimate Valentine's Day

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 4:30 AM

This Valentine's Day, trust the ladies of Intimate Knowledge to make your holiday extra special.

In between discussing love, romance and so much more on their weekly iHeartRadio podcast, Brooke Burke and Meghan King Edmonds decided to share their picks for one of the most romantic days of the year.

"What's most important regarding gift giving is sentiment and thoughtfulness," Brooke shared with us exclusively. Meghan added, "Valentine's Day is all about taking time to show someone you love them. Memorable gifts or dates don't have to be lavish. They just need to be thoughtful to be special."

This year, Meghan is looking forward to creating "meaningful memories with her kids" that includes making homemade cards. 

As for Brooke, she's excited to mark the day with her new love. "I don't have any plans and I am not making any plans because for the first time, someone else is in charge," she teased to us at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.  I've been the planner of all things and someone else is in charge for the first time in my life. He's got it."

For those who still need a little help, check out the presents these ladies totally recommend.

Read

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Valentine's Day Gifts Are Better Than Any Bachelor Date

Kai Body Glow

"Awaken your pheromones with my favorite body oil, the Kai Body Glow. Natural, hydrating and leaves your skin looking radiant," Brooke shared.

Brooke Burke, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$38 Anthropolgie
The Ultimate Game for Couples

"I am all about opening up and sharing my views on my podcast, Intimate Knowledge, so I think this game is a fun activity to learn something new about your partner," Meghan revealed.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$25 Amazon
A Good Book

"This is one of my favorite books. Never underestimate the sentiment of love letters and words," Brooke gushed to us.

Brooke Burke, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$17 Amazon
Polaroid Camera

"Create memories with the one you love and capture them perfectly with this camera that prints your pictures instantly," suggested Meghan.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$257 Amazon
Costes Signature Candle

"Ambiance is everything. My favorite scent is anything and everything Costes," Brooke revealed to E! News.

Brooke Burke, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$80 Lucky Scent
Frozen Puzzle

"My daughter is a huge fan of Frozen and I am getting her this puzzle we can do together," Meghan said.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$18
$16 Amazon
Picnic for Two

"Surprise your lover with a romantic picnic date. Whether on the beach or at the park, you can never go wrong with homemade food, escapism and intimacy," suggested Brooke.

Brooke Burke, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$70
$55 Amazon
Clementine's Ice Cream

"Whether you are staying in with your girlfriends or having dessert at home with your partner, these all natural ice creams are the way to anyone's heart. They have booze infused and vegan flavors as well!" Meghan shared.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Clementine's
JBL Portable Speaker

"Let music set the mood," Brooke shared. 

Brooke Burke, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$149
$100 Amazon
Michael Kors Watch

"Give the gift of time … or a watch that symbolizes that. Watches are always a romantic gift idea for women and men. This pink watch is so pretty," suggested Meghan.

Meghan King Edmonds, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$195 Amazon

Still looking for something special? Brooke also recommends her fitness app and LOVE&LUST Spotify playlist, which was discussed on Episode 2 of Intimate Knowledge. As for Meghan, she also wouldn't mind a gift from J. Dosi. Take notes, gentlemen!

For more gift guides, check out picks from country music singer Carly Pearce and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

