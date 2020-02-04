Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke's Gift Picks for an Intimate Valentine's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Valentine's Day, trust the ladies of Intimate Knowledge to make your holiday extra special.

In between discussing love, romance and so much more on their weekly iHeartRadio podcast, Brooke Burke and Meghan King Edmonds decided to share their picks for one of the most romantic days of the year.

"What's most important regarding gift giving is sentiment and thoughtfulness," Brooke shared with us exclusively. Meghan added, "Valentine's Day is all about taking time to show someone you love them. Memorable gifts or dates don't have to be lavish. They just need to be thoughtful to be special."

This year, Meghan is looking forward to creating "meaningful memories with her kids" that includes making homemade cards.

As for Brooke, she's excited to mark the day with her new love. "I don't have any plans and I am not making any plans because for the first time, someone else is in charge," she teased to us at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. I've been the planner of all things and someone else is in charge for the first time in my life. He's got it."

For those who still need a little help, check out the presents these ladies totally recommend.