Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Valentine's Day Gifts Are Better Than Any Bachelor Date

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wanna get a rose this Valentine's Day? This couple may be able to help!

After sparks flew on Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are getting ready to celebrate the romantic holiday as an engaged couple. So what are their plans?

"He won't tell me," Hannah shared with E! News exclusively. "He texted me the other day and he said, 'I got us set for Valentine's Day. I can't tell you what we're doing.' So I have no clue. What's the dress code?!"

What isn't a secret is what this duo recommends for a great V-Day celebration. From fabulous fashion and beauty products to delicious cologne and electronics, there's something for everyone in their guide below.