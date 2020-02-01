Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Round One! Vote for Which Romantic Comedy You Think Is the Best of All Time

All's fair in love and war!

Therefore, it's fitting that today we are kicking off our first-ever romantic comedy movie tournament.

As we're entering February, love is on our minds with Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, so of course we're loading up our Netflix queues with plenty of laugh-out-loud movies that also have us reaching for the tissues with their happily-ever-afters.

So, which is the best of all time? That is up to you to decide!

We're bringing this to a vote to declare a winner, and the only way for a film to advance is to be in the top percentile each round until we see three films show down for the ultimate title.

We've narrowed the field down to our favorite 36 rom-coms and now it's time for you to sound off!

Check out the movies in contention below, which range from touching teen romances to classics we can recite every line of.