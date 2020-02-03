Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin Reveal Their Valentine's Day Jewelry Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Single, dating or engaged? Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin have you covered for Valentine's Day!

The Bachelor Nation stars will be on the road this month as they travel across the country to host The Bachelor Live on Stage. But before embarking on their rose-filled journey, they partnered with Kendra Scott to host an event benefiting WomenOne.

During the event at Kendra Scott's Soho location, Ben and Becca shared their favorite jewelry picks.

For Becca, who is engaged to her Bachelorette season pick Garrett Yrigoyen, one of her favorite Kendra Scott pieces is the Diamond Letter Pendant necklace. "I think the diamond letter necklace would make an awesome gift for someone (hint hint to all the men out there)," she shared.

Scroll down to check out more picks from Ben and Becca that will pair well with any rose this Valentine's Day!