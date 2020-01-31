Terry Crews Apologizes to Gabrielle Union Over America’s Got Talent Controversy

Time to make amends.

After news broke that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning as judges on America's Got Talent, reports quickly circulated of behind the scenes issues. Union claimed that there were "offensive" events taking place on set, but Terry Crews who also worked on the show did an interview with Today claiming he never saw anything of the sort.

"That was never my experience on America's Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment," he explains. "The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white—it was everything in the gamut." Union later addressed Crews' claims in her own Twitter thread.

"Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth," she released in a tweet seemingly directed at Crews. Now, Crews is clearing the air and extending an olive branch to Union in his own tweet.