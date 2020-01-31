Gabrielle Union Invites Teen Who Was Told to Cut His Dreadlocks to the 2020 Oscars

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com
It's all about raising support.
Gabrielle Union is giving back to a Texas teen who won't be able to walk at his high school graduation after his school told him to cut his dreads. DeAndre Arnold, who is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, in southeast Texas, was suspended and informed that he will not be allowed to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreads to be in accordance with the school districts dress code.
The student has received a ton of support since the news came to light, including an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now, the actress extended her support to the student in a video CBS This Morning. She extended her support and invited Arnold to be her guest for the 2020 Oscars.
"Hey DeAndre, I'm Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film Hair Love," Union shared. "When we heard about this amazing story about this young black father with long, beautiful locs, just trying to figure out how to do his daughter's hair, we knew that we had to support any way we could. We had to get involved any way we could.
She went onto explain the similarities she saw between her film and the struggles of Arnold. "The same way as when we heard about your story, and you just wanting to wear your hair, the way you want, at school," she said. "And all this scrutiny that you faced and how unwavering you have been in standing up for yourself. We also knew that we had to get involved."
Plus, Union's hubby Dwyane Wade also made an appearance to talk to the young boy. He told Arnold that they would fly out him and his mom to be the official Hair Love teams guests for the awards show. "Get ready, you're going to the Oscars, bud," he shared.
The last portion of the video was reserved for Matthew Cherry, the director of Hair Love, who extended his sincere congrats and support for Arnold. "DeAndre, you're such a good kid and we've all been so inspired by your story and this is the very least we can do for you for standing up for yourself and for your right to wear your natural hair at school," Cherry shared. "We look forward to seeing you next weekend and keep up the good work. I look forward to meeting you."
