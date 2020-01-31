Miami Heat! Kristin Cavallari Looks Incredible in a Teeny Black Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is one hot mother.

The 33-year-old CEO, Very Cavallari star and mom of three stunned in a bikini-clad photo shared to Instagram Thursday, Jan. 30, which sees her enjoying a sunny afternoon at the Versace Mansion's mosaic-tiled pool in Miami Beach.

The snapshot's art deco-inspired backdrop is extraordinary, as is everything about Cavallari strolling across it. Donning a slinky string bikini and dark shades, the E! personality stands on the steps of the famed Versace complex's garden-side pool.

"V E R S A C E," she captioned the post.

Cavallari, whose husband Jay Cutler recently retired from the NFL, is in Miami ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LIV.