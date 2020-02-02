Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again...

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Groundhog Day! To partake in the repetitive nature—and burrowing woodchuck's superstition—do you have a handle on your closet's go-to garments that you find yourself wearing more than once a week? We're talking those mix-and-matchables that become renowned staple pieces in your daily wardrobe. 

From must-have jeans (that make your legs look extra long) to the softest fisherman sweaters to an everyday tote bag and the comfiest kicks, we've handpicked an array of clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags that you'll find yourself repeating on more than one occasion. Both for their quality and versatility, these items will have you dressing the part over and over and over again. 

Our favorite? It's a tie between this Levi's original trucker jacket and everyone's most trust-worthy accessory: a fitbit

Check out our picks below!

Read

Read These Books Before They Hit the Big (and Small) Screen

The Super-Straight Jean

We'd like to introduce you to your new favorite go-to jeans! These high-rise jeans will help elongate your legroom game and also make you feel straight up amazing. Also available in bone, dark indigo and black.

Clothes Again
$78 Everlane
Red Eye Cardigan

Wrap up and stay stylish in this oh-so-sleek extra-long cardigan. Also available in cocoa bean, morning navy, grasshopper and date.

Clothes Again
$88 Free People
Levi's The Original Trucker Jacket

You'll reach for this must-have denim jacket in your closet every time you step outside (and realize it goes with everything in your wardrobe!)

Clothes Again
$90 Shopbop
Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Lace up in leather and stand out of the style pack with these classic designer kicks with a "World famous for quality" sign-off.

Clothes Again
$90 Adidas
Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

Cozy up in this slim-fitted fisherman's sweater that'll keep you stylish and warm all winter long. Also available in cocoa, mountain red and gray lavender

Clothes Again
$100
$90 L.L.Bean
Now And Always Tote Mini 8L

Stow all your essentials in this cute AF mini tote that can be warm on one shoulder as a grocery must-have OR slung across your body when you're heading to yoga.

Clothes Again
$148 Lululemon
Audrey Funnel Scarf

Not quite sure how to finish off your winter look? Add this super soft funnel scarf for some much needed accessory flair. Also available in olive.

Clothes Again
$80 Universal Standard
TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings

Whether it's fitness, running errands or heading to a brunch, these lightweight and breathable leggings will keep you suited up for whatever your social calendar throws you. Available in a variety of fun colors

Clothes Again
$75 Outdoor Voices
J. Crew Supersoft Yarn Turtleneck Sweater

You'll reach for this timeless turtleneck when pairing clothes with it's blend of merino wool, alpacha and stretch. Available in a variety of colors.

Clothes Again
$95
$72 Nordstrom
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the gal-on-the-go! Also available in black.

Clothes Again
$160 Walmart

Can't get enough E!? Check out what you need to organize your office with ease and these $60 Sam Edelman booties that have 700+ 5-star reviews!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: February Horoscopes

Shop Your February 2020 Horoscope!

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Barnes & Noble, Express, Gilt & More

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Carly Pearce's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

Shania Twain, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, & More Stars Who Had the Best Super Bowl Performance Looks

E-Comm: Stassi Schroeder, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Stassi Schroeder's Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Anything But Basic

Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium, Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl 2020: How to Enjoy Miami Like an MVP

E-Comm: Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

Everything You Need to Throw the Ultimate Super Bowl 2020 Party

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.