Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again...

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 3:00 AM
Happy Groundhog Day! To partake in the repetitive nature—and burrowing woodchuck's superstition—do you have a handle on your closet's go-to garments that you find yourself wearing more than once a week? We're talking those mix-and-matchables that become renowned staple pieces in your daily wardrobe.
From must-have jeans (that make your legs look extra long) to the softest fisherman sweaters to an everyday tote bag and the comfiest kicks, we've handpicked an array of clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags that you'll find yourself repeating on more than one occasion. Both for their quality and versatility, these items will have you dressing the part over and over and over again.
Our favorite? It's a tie between this Levi's original trucker jacket and everyone's most trust-worthy accessory: a fitbit!
Check out our picks below!
We'd like to introduce you to your new favorite go-to jeans! These high-rise jeans will help elongate your legroom game and also make you feel straight up amazing. Also available in bone, dark indigo and black.
Wrap up and stay stylish in this oh-so-sleek extra-long cardigan. Also available in cocoa bean, morning navy, grasshopper and date.
You'll reach for this must-have denim jacket in your closet every time you step outside (and realize it goes with everything in your wardrobe!)
Lace up in leather and stand out of the style pack with these classic designer kicks with a "World famous for quality" sign-off.
Cozy up in this slim-fitted fisherman's sweater that'll keep you stylish and warm all winter long. Also available in cocoa, mountain red and gray lavender.
Stow all your essentials in this cute AF mini tote that can be warm on one shoulder as a grocery must-have OR slung across your body when you're heading to yoga.
Not quite sure how to finish off your winter look? Add this super soft funnel scarf for some much needed accessory flair. Also available in olive.
Whether it's fitness, running errands or heading to a brunch, these lightweight and breathable leggings will keep you suited up for whatever your social calendar throws you. Available in a variety of fun colors.
You'll reach for this timeless turtleneck when pairing clothes with it's blend of merino wool, alpacha and stretch. Available in a variety of colors.
Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the gal-on-the-go! Also available in black.
Can't get enough E!? Check out what you need to organize your office with ease and these $60 Sam Edelman booties that have 700+ 5-star reviews!
