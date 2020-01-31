How Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Grew Up Right in Front of Our Eyes

Brielle Biermann loves to keep her looks fresh!

Ever since Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared on season one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008, fans have witnessed her daughters go from young school girls to full-on stars.

In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and keep fans entertained as she documents her life on and off camera.

As Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow up, they've witnessed the reality star change up her style on multiple occasions. And throughout all the hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't Be Tardy star has always been an open book.

It certainly was the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she wrote on Instagram while giving credit where credit is due to hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The latest look got us thinking of Brielle's journey in the spotlight that included more than a few fresh styles.

Photos

See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Twin With Daughters Brielle and Ariana

After all, her Instagram profile states she is "fresher than a mf peppermint."

Take a trip down memory lane at her ever-changing looks in our gallery below.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, 2011

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Growing Up Zolciak

Rewind to 2011 when Brielle and Ariana Biermann attended Reginae Carter's 13th birthday party with Kim Zolciak at The Callanwolde Mansion.

Brielle Biermann, 2014

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Sweet 16

Back in 2014, Brielle scored an invite to Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio.

Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 2015

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Look What Happens

Twinning! If there was any doubt Brielle looked like her mom, look no further than their appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Biggest Fans

When it was time to celebrate Kim's 38th birthday, Brielle was right by her mom's side.

Brielle Biermann, Instagram

Instagram

Milestone in Style

This is what 21 looks like!

Brielle Biermann, Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

Bye Bye Lips

With help from Board Certified  Dr. Thuy Doan, Brielle documented her lip procedure.

Brielle Biermann, Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

New Year, New Brielle

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she shared on Instagram Stories before kicking off 2020.

Brielle Biermann

Instagram

Transformation

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," the Don't Be Tardy shared on Instagram after getting her hair done by Chrissy Rasmussen.

