Pucker Up for Valentine’s Day with These Awesome Lip Products

by Carly Milne | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 3:00 AM
Just in case you forgot, Valentine's Day is a mere 11 days away! It came up fast, didn't it?! But what do you do if you're not feeling like your most kissable self?
Pucker up, buttercup, 'cause we've got you covered with a handful of lip goodies that will get your pout in perfect shape. There's a fan favorite overnight lip treatment that sold out so quickly in its limited-edition run, the brand brought it back permanently. And a lip scrub that will get rid of all the little dry patches that like to hang out around your mouth during cold winter months. Want a lip balm that will change your life, a lip mask that'll plump you up, or some highly hydrating anti-aging lip color that'll last the night? Yup, we've got those too.
So whether you're making out with your beloved on V Day or you want to feel glamorous for yourself, kiss your dry lips goodbye by shopping the products below!
Prep your pucker with a once weekly lip scrub that sloughs away dry skin with golden sugar, exfoliates with papaya enzymes, and hydrates with plant-derived squalane. Think of it as a three-in-one weekly treatment that cleanses, exfoliates and conditions to get your lips ready for all kinds of kisses, from air to French.
Say hello to your new nightly ritual. Combining Japanese peach, olive-derived squalane and a whole host of other lip-lovin' ingredients, this soothing, non-sticky lip mask will hydrate and soften your lips while smoothing and plumping them. Just use the little spatula to smooth some over your lips and let it sit overnight, then awaken to a brand new kisser.
If jelly-like textures squick you out, then try this buttermask for an overnight lip treatment instead. Wild mango butter and fair trade coconut oil work together to smooth and soften lips while you're catching your zzzzz's, repairing the moisture barrier and delivering intense hydration.
Fight the signs of environmental damage with antioxidants such as vitamin E and and silymarin, and prevent premature signs of aging with this lip treatment. It also restores moisture and smooths the surface, and works for a variety of lip issues, from dehydrated and discolored to aging and blotchy. It's also suitable for a variety of skin types.
Are these things magic/ They just might be, because our lips looked like new after using this mask for 10 minutes. Junky ingredient-free and made for dry lips, fine lines and wrinkles, and loss of fullness, just slide one of these masks out of its package and put it on your pucker and let the plant and marine-based actives go to work. When you peel it off, you'll have super soft, lush lips. For real.
Lip oils have been taking off lately, and with good reason: they deliver a lot of good stuff that lips love. This one offers virgin coconut and olive oil to nourish dry lips, with a dash of cooling eucalyptus oil to soothe cranky skin. Though you can use this as a treatment, you can also wear it out and about on its own, as it gives good gloss.
On the luxe side of things, Hourglass has also jumped into the lip oil game with a selection that runs from clear to a ruby red tint, with stops on the color wheel along the way. Active ingredients include Saliporine-8 helps to elevate moisture levels in the skin, while Volulip™ improves the shape, softness and texture of lips. Lastly, Viamerine reduces the visibility of wrinkles while offering hydration.
We can't say enough good about this lip balm. Bar none, it's our favorite. There's a bajillion flavors to choose from, and some even offer a tint, but the best is the Moon Night Treatment with blue chamomile and vanilla. If lip masks are too heavy for you, swipe some of this goodness on your lips before you go to bed, and you'll wake up with your lips transformed into pillowy soft with nary a dry patch in sight. They're also organic, certified vegan and cruelty free, non-GMO and gluten free.
You use SPF on your face, but do you use it on your lips? You should. If you don't, now's the time to start with Coola's Liplux balm, which nourishes and moisturizes dry lips with fruit butters like raspberry and avocado, while offering SPF 30 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. it's made without gluten or oxybenzone, it's hypoallergenic, and it's cruelty free.
Fans of Kopari's coconut offerings already know that they've got the goods, and this cult favorite lip treatment is no exception. It's petroleum-free, formulated with olive-derived squalane, shea butter, and coconut oil (of course) so your lips are hydrated to perfection. Get one of the tinted shades for a hint of color when you want to wear it on its own, or layer it under your lipstick. It can also be used as an eye or cheek gloss, if you're feelin' fancy.
Surely you've heard of how good hyaluronic acid is for your skin, so of course you want to put that good stuff on your lips. Do it with this tinted balm, which uses konjac root to anchor the acids into your lips to seal in moisture and ward off environmental damage. It also has a little bit of a minty bite to it, and comes in clear, rose and chestnut shades so you can decorate your lips however you want while you're giving them the treatment they deserve.
Maybe you have a number of events planned for Valentine's Day, or maybe one lipstick is just never enough. In that case, grab this Ruby Romance trio of highly moisturizing fruit pigmented pomegranate oil anti-aging lipsticks. The oil, along with cocoa and shea butters, keeps your lips soft with a satin finish that boasts vibrant color, thanks to the fruit pigments that give each shade its bold tone. Lipstick that looks amazing and does your lips good? Yes, please. (And if berries are too much, try playful pinks.)
Clean beauty that performs is totally a thing, and this lipstick is living proof. With four times the pigment of their previous lipsticks, Ilia has perfected their formula to offer powerful, hand-crafted customized color in a variety of shades that look stunning and last, but they also nourish your lips with organic castor seed oil. We love this bold red, but there's beautiful nude and pink shades to choose from, too.
No, you're not losing your mind—you're seeing the words "matte" and "hydrating" together in the name of this lipstick. But it's not a fakeout. This lipstick is demi-matte, which roughly translates to, "drier than a creme, but not so dry that your lips feel like they're going to fall off your face." Shea butter, coconut oil, and grapeseed oil bring the hydration, while bamboo-derived blurring powder and pigment pack the pretty punch of demi-matte color. The result? Shine-free lips that won't even know they're wearing color.
