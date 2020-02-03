Matt Fraser Sets His Sister Up On a Blind Date & It's Not Love At First Sight

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Matt Fraser's psychic intuition might not apply to matchmaking.

The medium arranges a blind date between skeptical younger sister Maria Fraser and friend Nick in this clip from tonight's new Meet the Frasers, with himself and girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis present for moral support. At first, Maria is "pleasantly surprised" by the mystery man's good looks.

"I don't think my brother has good taste in most things, but he might be onto something here," she tells the confessional camera shortly after Nick arrives to the bowling alley where their date will take place. But as a preliminary exchange of small talk kicks up, the Fraser sibling starts to spot some red flags.

"I was worried you were going to be a lot like my brother," Maria says when Nick shares his affinity for athletics. To her dismay, he responds by pointing out that "personality-wise," he and Matt are pretty similar.

Maria appears apprehensive upon learning this, but it's not until Nick's comment is proven in conversation seconds later that she comes to a few conclusions about his character.

Watch

Matt Fraser Reconnects Dorinda Medley With Late Husband

"I got you the size 12," Matt informs his pal of the bowling shoes he'd picked out for him earlier. "'Cause, you know."

"Of course. You know what they say about big feet," Nick replies with a laugh. "Big socks, right?"

It's an eye-opening moment for Maria, who hears Matt make the same joke earlier in the episode.

"Yeah," she sighs during another confessional. "There's always a catch."

Does Nick still have time to redeem himself? See what you think after watching the full clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Take a Tour of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gorgeous 180-Foot Ship!

Emily Blunt, <i>A Quiet Place Part II</i> Trailer, 2020 Super Bowl

Watch All the Movie Trailers That Aired During the 2020 Super Bowl

G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion Spark Romance Rumors After NSFW PDA

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Are Celebrating Their Victory at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Soundtrack

From Soundtrack to BoJack Horseman, Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

John Mayer, Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Recalls Getting Back Together With John Mayer "Close to 9 Times"

Milla Jovovich, Paul W. S. Anderson

Milla Jovovich Gives Birth, Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Paul W.S. Anderson

TAGS/ Shows , Meet the Frasers , Couples , Funny , Family , Reality TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.