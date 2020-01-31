Jason Momoa Is Shirtless and Soapy In New Super Bowl Teaser

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 11:46 AM

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

ABC/Rick Rowell

In case you needed a reason to watch the big game on Sunday! 

Aquaman star Jason Momoa released a teaser for his new Super Bowl Sunday ad, and let's just say, things get a little bit soapy! The star took to Instagram to showcase a clip of him for one of the Super Bowl ads on Sunday, and the action star is showcasing a little bit of his funny side. 

In the short spot for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, the star spends most of the time pumping himself up and relaxing in a nice, warm bubble bath with his dog by his side. He also gets all soapy in the bath and gives himself a pep talk in a mirror with a cute pink brush. As if he needs any extra motivation to be Jason freaking Momoa! 

"Been an epic week but we're just getting started," he posted alongside the short video. "Can't wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J." 

Nattie Gets Catfished by a Jason Momoa Impostor

The star has been posting non-stop clips of his funny commercials, and released another one of him just reading a steamy romance novel while inside the tub. "It's getting juicy. juuuiiicccyyy GURLLLLLLL. #momoabowl," he captioned the hilarious video of himself relaxing. 

Jason is one of many celebrities who will be starring in commercials during Sunday's festivitiesJennifer Lopez will also be featured in an ad for the Hard Rock hotels where she is on a mission to find her special Super Bowl "bling cup." The singer will also be taking the stage during the half-time show along with Shakira, in what is expected to be an epic festivity! 

We can't wait to see what else is in store on Sunday! 

