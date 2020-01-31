Cynthia Erivo Says It's "Saddening" To Be The Only Woman of Color In Oscars 2020 Race

Cynthia Erivo is speaking out.

On Friday, the Harriet star weighed in on the lack of diversity at the 2020 Oscars in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As the only woman of color nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role on the Academy Awards' shortlist, she opened up to the outlet about the feelings of loneliness during the race to the Oscars.

"It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener," Erivo shared. "It can't just be me alone. There's just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people's work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, "Oh, I wish we would've given roses," when people aren't there to actually receive them. I don't want us to do that."

She continued, "To be in a room and not being able to see other actors [of color] who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else."