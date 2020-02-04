Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Talks "Risky" Hookup With Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard has no regrets about last summer.

"I try not to have regrets in life," the Bravo star tells E! in an exclusive interview ahead of Summer House's upcoming premiere. "There are certainly things that I can learn from, but I don't ever regret going through the things that I do because…I think it makes me a stronger person at the end of the day."

As is featured in the series' season four trailer, Hubbard's hook-up with co-star and friend Carl Radke—as well as the changing relationship dynamic that accompanied it—was a notable part of her 2019 filming experience.

"We put our friendship in a really risky position this past summer," she recalls, referring to him as her "best friend" and noting that audiences will see them take those risks onscreen in Summer House's new installment.

"We decided to cross the line a little bit," Hubbard continues. "So, you'll go through beyond friends to…I would put it into a romantic category." And now? "I can tell you that we're closer than ever."