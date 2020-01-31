Tia Mowry Proudly Debuts Dramatic New Look After Chopping Off Her Hair

New hair, who dis?

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry-Hardrict has switched up her look and is starting off the year with a fresh new cut. The mom of two took to Instagram to show off her cut, and shared her thoughts on self-care and making sure you make time to love yourself and do what feels right for you.

"It was time!" she captioned the cute new hairstyle photo. "#shorthair #dontcare #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn't selfish." Of course leave it to Tia to be an advocate for living your best life at all ages and all stages. Tia has always been open and honest with her fans and sharing her life story.

In November, she opened up in a candid interview with Romper for their holiday issue, and shared stories of her journey of returning to work after giving birth to her second child Cairo Hardrict in 2018.