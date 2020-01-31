Zendaya Squashes Jacob Elordi Dating Rumors by Calling Him Her "Best Friend"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 9:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zendaya, Jacob Elordi

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Zendaya is putting an end to those Jacob Elordi romance rumors.

The 23-year-old actress called the 22-year-old actor her "best friend" while presenting him with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York on Thursday. Zendaya stunned in a Christopher Esber ensemble while Jacob looked sharp in his suit.

This wasn't the first time the Euphoria stars had squashed speculation. Back in December, Jacob told GQ Zendaya was "like my sister."

"She's super dope to work with," he told the magazine at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with."

Zendaya and Jacob—who play Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs on the HBO hit—sparked romance rumors after vacationing together in Greece in August 2019. The Daily Mail also reported the two hung out in Australia after the GQ Men of Year Awards, where Zendaya was honored as Woman of the Year and Jacob was named TV Actor of the Year.

Photos

Zendaya's Best Fashion Week Looks Ever

This wasn't the first time Zendaya had sparked romance rumors with a co-star. Last year, there was speculation she was romantically linked to her Spider-Man: Far From Home castmate Tom Holland. Although, Zendaya made it clear the two are "friends."

Although, if Zendaya were to date someone, she said it would be helpful if that person was in the industry.

"There's just certain things in our lives that's hard for people to understand if they don't live it," she told CR Fashion Book in 2018. "Like if I have to explain what a call time is or why I have to start glam early. I'm not just sitting around all day. I'm on camera, I'm shooting, I'm working, I can't have my phone. But that doesn't mean somebody who's not in the industry can't understand it or wouldn't want to learn or understand it."

Trending Stories

Latest News

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Too Big to Share Super Bowl Stage?

The Good Place Series Finale

Why The Good Place Was Kristen Bell's "Dream Come True"

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman, Baby Lyssa Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Arrested for Alleged Harassment

Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving to L.A.?

Taylor Swift Has a Ring on THAT Finger

Taylor Swift, 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Miss Americana premiere

Listen to Taylor Swift's New Power Anthem "Only the Young" From Miss Americana

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry Proudly Debuts Dramatic New Look After Chopping Off Her Hair

TAGS/ Zendaya , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.