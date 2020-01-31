The Internet Is Rallying Around This 2nd Grader After Her Perfect Attendance Pencil Is Stolen

It's a feel good Friday indeed!

If you thought your problems were bad, just wait until you hear about how sweet, innocent second grader Taylor got her pencil stolen by a girl in her class named Lizzie. In a video posted on Instagram, Taylor explains in the cutest way what happened to her this week in school, and the internet has no chill about it.

"Yesterday, I put my pink perfect attendance pencil in the sharpen box. I'm the only who has the same type of those," she explains sternly to her mother who is filming. "I got it sharpened in the morning, but when I unpacked, I went to go get my pencil and guess what I saw? Nothing but yellow plain old pencils. I couldn't find my perfect attendance pencil, which is the only pencil I turned in. So I had to take somebody else's pencil because somebody, and I know who, stole my perfect attendance pencil."

Luckily for the internet, Taylor named the culprit, who is apparently a little girl in her class named Lizzie.