Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Freak Out Over Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo

Phew!

On Thursday, Tom Brady gave Patriots fans quite the scare with a cryptic social media post. Keeping things simple, the pro football player shared a black and white photo of what appears to be him walking out onto a stadium. Between the photo's somber tone and Brady's lack of explanation, many fans speculated that it was the 42-year-old's way of announcing his departure from the New England Patriots, or worse, his retirement!

Thankfully, it was a false alarm. Seeing Twitter's reactions to the post, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter to set the record straight to the best of his abilities. "Am told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady's football future," he wrote. "Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun."

Brady has yet to reveal what the post means, but did send out a tweet afterwards to congratulate former Patriots teammate Brian Hoyer for welcoming a new addition to his family: A rescued Boxer named Rocco. "Rocco Hoyer has a nice ring to it," Brady tweeted in response to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "What a great dog!"