John Stamos Dresses Up As Rapunzel and Takes Darren Criss to Disneyland

John Stamos: Eternal TV hottie, Disneyland tour guide and...Disney princess? Have mercy!

The 56-year-old Fuller House alum and wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos took Darren Criss, who starred with the actor on Glee and in a 2016 Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid, and his wife Mia Swier on a group date with friends to the Happiest Place on Earth.

"@darrencriss & @miavoncriss cashing in on their wedding present," John wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Disney Day from me and @caitlinskybound #21Royal @glimmerwood @royalentertainers @disneyland."

The actor posted several photos from their trip, which included a visit to the celebrity-friendly private Club 33 restaurant and lounge, as well as shots of the four goofing around in a house, which included a pic of Stamos wearing parts of a Rapunzel costume, standing in between a shirtless Darren wearing printed swim trunks and Mickey Mouse ears and Mia wearing a bridal Minnie Mouse cap and veil.