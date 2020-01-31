Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Bombshells: Joe Alwyn, Having Kids and More

Taylor Swift is Miss Americana.

To the delight of Swifties everywhere, the superstar singer's new documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, has officially dropped on Netflix. The doc, which clocks in at around one and a half hours, gives fans an intimate look at Swift's life as she tries to navigate fame, family life, and the haters that just seem to want to keep hating. Much of the film, from director Lana Wilson, focuses on the power of Swift's voice, and not only when it comes to singing. In addition to the impact Swift has on a stage, the 30-year-old has a great influence on her ever-growing number of fans online. That is why, as Swift discusses in the documentary, she decided to take stand and speak out for what she believes in.

For much of Swift's career, she shied away from sharing her political views. Early on, she was praised for it, but in recent years, critics began to wonder why she wasn't speaking up and speaking out about politics. So, in the documentary, Swift can be seen working up the courage to break her political silence and press "send" on an Instagram post ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

"I wanna do this," Swift says in the doc. "I need to be on the right side of history."