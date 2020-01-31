Why Dog the Bounty Hunter's Rumored Fiancée Moved Her Clothes Into Beth Chapman's Closet

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Moon Angell are setting the record straight on why she moved her clothes into the closet of his late wife Beth Chapman.

The two provided an explanation on The Dr. Oz Show.

"Here's what happened," Moon said. "When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door. Then he would go in, I think this is pretty intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry."

She then said Dog asked her to "take Beth's things out of the closet."

"So it wasn't a negative thing," Moon, who has known the Chapman family for years and has served as an assistant, said. "It was because he just couldn't do it anymore."

While Dog said he felt "relieved" after Moon removed the items, he soon started experiencing other emotions.

"I walked by and it was empty, and I'm like, 'Oh, God,'" he recalled. "I said 'Moon, put some of your stuff in there.' She said, 'No.' I said, 'Moon, it's an order.'"