The Hilarious Reason Why J.J. Watt Didn't Want Arnold Schwarzenegger to Officiate His Wedding

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 6:11 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Arnold Schwarzenegger is an actor, a former governor…and a wedding officiant?
J.J. Watt recently revealed the Terminator star offered to officiate his upcoming wedding.
"He did offer, and it was very generous," the football player told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.
However, Watt turned down the offer. While the athlete figured Schwarzenegger would be very busy, this wasn't the only reason he decided to go in a different direction.
"I also started picturing in my head, 'Do you take this woman to be your wife?...I'll be back I'm going to get the rings,'" Watt said, doing his best Schwarzenegger impression.
The Houston Texans defensive end proposed to soccer star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas back in May 2019. When asked how involved he was in the wedding planning, Watt said he cared only about the food.
"I want my guests to be full," he said, noting he wanted a buffet.
In addition to talking about his upcoming nuptials, Watt recalled the first time he met Justin Timberlake and how the singer taught him a touchdown dance.
He also ate at bunch of spicy wings with Fallon for the "Hot Ones" challenge, which made the interview a little difficult.
Watch the videos to see the interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
