Here's What the Cheer Cast Has to Say About Secret Hookups Within the Squad

We can, we must, we will...find out more about Navarro College's elite cheerleaders. At least, if Andy Cohen gets his way.

On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo host grilled Cheer stars Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler, La'Darius Marshall and Monica Aldama about everything from which celebs have slid into their DMs—Ben Platt, Snooki, J.J. Watt—to whether Gabi's female teammates were jealous of her popularity within the sport. (Spoiler alert: They're not.) And while they were even willing to dish on Lexi Brumback's shocking exit and return, the champions were not flipping out over one question in particular: Are there any secret hookups within the squad?

While La'Darius looked absolutely stunned, Jerry broke out laughing. "Secrets are meant to be secrets," coach Monica said. "We're not going to spill anybody's tea out here." So, take that for what you will.

Alas, the Netflix stars were not off the hook just yet. Later, during the after show, Andy's eager staff came out to get the answers to all their burning questions, like if they've heard from the Bad Girls Club or how to spot Monica's evil twin, Annette.