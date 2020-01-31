Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and More NFL Stars Get Roasted With These Brutal Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets are back just in time for the 2020 Super Bowl.

Leading up to football's biggest night, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw and more NFL stars read the meanest tweets Jimmy Kimmel Live could find about them to read aloud, and oh boy, is this round is a doozy.

First up was the New England Patriots quarterback. As Brady read, "Hi. I'm Tom Brady and I am a cry baby and I have a butthole in my chin!"

The famed athlete simply laughed and pointed at his chin in response. Next up was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, who will be playing in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.

"I imagine Patrick Mahomes barber is a super hero, who has to run out and save the world every time he gets halfway through Mahomes haircut," he said. The player just shrugged as the video moved on to the next athlete, Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce.

As the tight end said, "This dude Travis Kelce looks like the Notre Dame leprechaun."

Kelce couldn't help but laugh at the tweet and kind of agree.