Construction Hurdles Threaten Kristin Cavallari's Chicago Store Opening on Very Cavallari

When Uncommon James' Chicago store opened its doors to the public last September, the aesthetic was dreamlike. White-lacquered display shelves met textured accents and color pops in a polished collection of shapes, patterns and carefully curated decor. Those of us who couldn't attend the launch in person were able to experience a slice of the design magic via Kristin Cavallari's Instagram feed, where the brand's founder cataloged a proud step in her Nashville-headquartered company's expansion.

Tonight's new Very Cavallari gave fans a peek into the store's renovation process, which was behind schedule in the months leading up to UJ's eventual grand opening. The episode chronicles a stressful check-in trip the summer prior, when Kristin and Jay Cutler traveled to their former home city to evaluate construction progress at the new site.

After taking a look at the space—which was originally purchased as two separate properties situated side-by-side in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood—Kristin was "freaking out" over concerns the store wouldn't be ready to open before the winter season.