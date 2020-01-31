Stassi Schroeder's Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Anything But Basic

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 3:00 AM
This year, Valentine's Day has a whole new meaning for Stassi Schroeder.
After getting engaged to fiancé Beau Clark in a cemetery last July, the Vanderpump Rules star admits that love is in the air this season.
"I have to be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of Valentine's Day and I probably won't turn into one, but it is kind of exciting to celebrate this one as our first as an engaged couple," she admitted to E! News exclusively.
Stassi's V-Day Gift Guide is anything but Next Level Basic with gifts like 24K gold handcuffs, a murder mystery subscription and Taco Bell tie clips. "My advice with giving gifts is to find your route: Choose either personal, funny or sexy," she shared. "And take it from there. Good luck!"
If you are wanting to get creative with your gifting this year, see Stassi's picks in her gift guide below.
"Murder is super in right now (cue all the true crime podcasts and Netflix specials) and if your significant other is a Murderino, this is a perfect gift because you're literally solving a crime together. Think about it—it's the perfect gift because it's a reason to spend even more time together. It's the gift that keeps on giving and it's the first gift Beau ever gave to me, so it holds a special place in my heart."
"Nothing will make your partner feel more chic in their kitchen than these salt and pepper grinders—even if they aren't the ones cooking! These make any kitchen feel a little more special and upscale."
"Ok, first of all, Marie Antoinette would totally use these and I'm here for it. This is literally the only way I would handcuff my fiancé—if they were these 24k gold handcuffs. But listen, any kind of fun, sexy gift like this will help keep your romance spicy and hot, but in the chicest way possible."
"It makes a great gift because it's addicting, it can do pretty much everything and it makes you feel like you're in 2078! Beau got me an Apple Watch for my birthday one year…and Scheana got one for an ex for Thanksgiving! Lol!"
"This is literally my favorite scent in the world (and it happens to be my middle name!). Everyone loves a candle, so it makes a great gift. No one is ever mad when they receive a candle."
"If you want to give your SO the coziest, most comfortable blanket EVER, get this blanket. It's the best blanket I've ever had in my entire life, seriously. Here's the deal with this blanket. If you have plans to go out at night, once you sit on your couch and get all cozy in this blanket, you're not going to. Did someone say cuddle time?"
"For the man (or woman!) in your life with a sense of humor and love of tacos."
"Everyone needs a dependable carry on and who doesn't want a chic, fun one with your name on it?! I swear by this bag and I love that you can get it personalized to give as a gift. It's the perfect bag for a romantic getaway with your sweetheart."
"I love gifts that also give back. The Giving Keys is an organization Beau introduced me to that I've loved getting to know more about this year. Every product your purchase from The Giving Keys supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. And I love these little delicate necklaces that are chic and easy to layer. Perfect gift!"
"If you're a red wine drinker, it's literally the best wine ever. In all seriousness, this is the wine I want to drink if I'm on death row and have to pick a drink for my last meal. It's THAT GOOD. I promise. Pair it with a homecooked meal and I feel like that's the best v-day gift ever."
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
