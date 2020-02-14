15 Must-See YouTube Videos That Left a Mark on Pop Culture

Can you believe today is YouTube's 15th anniversary?!

In the relatively short time we've been using the video sharing platform, many iconic songs, funny fails, late night segments and just simply weird videos have integrated themselves into our lives and defined pop culture. How else are we supposed to explain "Friday" by Rebecca Black being one of our favorite songs in 2011?

We also can't forget that YouTube brought us Justin Bieber back in 2008. We don't even want to imagine what our throwback playlist would be like without the song "One Time."

The creators of YouTube had no idea that what they were programming 15 years ago in a garage in San Mateo, Calif., would be what it is today. After all, it was originally supposed to be an online dating site! Obviously, they made the right decision to move away from this idea as the company is currently evaluated at almost $40 billion.