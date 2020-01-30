Ally Brooke Teases New Solo Tour & Reflects on Fifth Harmony's Legacy

Ally Brooke's first tour as a solo artist kicks off in a few weeks, and she couldn't be more thrilled.

"I'm beyond ecstatic," she tells Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart in this clip from Thursday's show. "This has been a dream of mine for so long…to finally embark on my own journey and do my own headlining solo tour is beyond words."

Brooke, who first rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the now-disbanded pop group Fifth Harmony, goes on to express appreciation for the creative freedoms that come with creating her own music.

"Everything is so different," she says of curating her upcoming, and appropriately titled, "Time to Shine" tour versus performing as part of a collective. "I have full control over everything: what I sing about, my lyrics, who I choose to work with, who I choose to have around me, how I present myself. Even just simple things like hair and makeup and timing."