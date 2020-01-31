How Kesha Found Her Way Back to Happy

"I'm at a place in my life where I'm really okay with how much I love pop music. I'm really okay if people think I'm a cheesy bitch—because part of me is."

For a minute there, it seemed as though Kesha might not ever find her way back to that place she described to The Atlantic in November 2019. After all, she'd, for lack of a better word, been through it over the last few years.

There was the four-year gap in albums between 2012's Warrior and 2016's Rainbow, during which she checked into rehab for an eating disorder and filed suit against producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known in the industry as Dr. Luke, alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse and employment discrimination in a case that remains ongoing to this. (Gottwald has denied all charges and countersued for breach of contract and defamation. She remains locked into the contract she signed with him over a decade ago as the court battle continues to this day.)

And while Rainbow marked her critically-acclaimed return to music, it was done with a vulnerability expressed through rock, folk, and soul sensibilities. Basically, anything other than the sort of music she'd made with Gottwald. (To be fair, there were a number of bangers on Rainbow, just bangers of a different breed.)