Shania Twain Says It was "Beautifully Twisted" for Her to End Up With Husband Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain is reflecting on the allegedly scandalous circumstances that led to her falling in love with and marrying her current husband and a health condition that threatened her singing career.

In 2008, the singer and first husband and famed record producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, with whom she shares a son, split after 14 years of marriage. She has said that his friend Frédéric Thiébaud, husband of her assistant and close friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud, told her that Mutt and his wife were having an affair. The singer leaned on Frédéric for support amid the breakup and the two married in 2011. Shania has spoken about her love life in interviews and in her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On.

Shania told AARP the Magazine in a cover interview for its February/March 2020 issue that for her and Frédéric to end up together is "twisted, but so beautifully twisted."