Ciara Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

by kelli boyle | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 11:14 AM
Ciaraand Russell Wilson are leveling up their family by one.
The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they're expecting their third child! The announcement was shared on both of their respective Instagram accounts.
For her post, Ciara shared an enviable shot of her standing on large rocks on beach on the Turks & Caicos Islands, her growing baby bump on full display as she donned a red bathing suit.
"Number 3," she captioned the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.
His photo was a selfie with his singer love blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3" as his caption. Three, of course, is the NFL player's official number as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The athlete is also wearing a diamond "3" necklace in the photo.
The two stars are already parents to Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, son Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-fiancé Future in May 2014.
Now that Future and Sienna are about to gain a baby sibling, let's take a look through Ciara and Russell's cutest photos.
Check out the vertical gallery below to see the soon-to-be family of five's sweetest moments.
Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Jan. 30 that their third bundle of joy is on the way.
"Number 3," the star wrote in her Instagram announcement.
To share his excitement about their baby news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted his wife's growing baby belly. Naturally, his caption matched Ciara's.
Following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Russell shared a series of touching selfies showing him goofing around with Ciara and their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.
Referencing a news anchor's story about Bryant expressing his pride over having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."
Ciara gushed over her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.
"My Heart Can't Take It. #ClassicMoments," she wrote.
Russell commented and said, "Heart & Soul."
In the words of Beyoncé, there's just so much damn swag in this selfie Ciara and Russell took in their car.
The family of four absolutely sleigh-ed Christmas 2019 with this merry and bright pic.
The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family wearing matching Seattle Sounders gear in November 2019. The NFL player became a part owner of the soccer team in August 2019.
Russell couldn't help but gush over his love for her 34th birthday in October.
"Since the moment I met you," he said, "You've gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back."
The couple looked fly AF in their matching Yankees gear at a game in October 2019.
"Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram caption.
The couple looked happy posing in photo booth days before Christmas.
The family looked full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday .
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Now that's a cute family! Ciara and Russell walked the orange carpet at the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards along with their two kids.
Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and kids playing in the sand.
Nothing is better than sitting down with family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson.
The adorable couple posted this selfie on Instagram while vacationing.
The singer wrote, "Rocking our Qi Pao & Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China."
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017 in Renton, Washington.
Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."
Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!
The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!
Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.
Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.
It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.
Ciara and Russell's bods are so unreal.
Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS
Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.
Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET
Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.
The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie.
"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
What better time to step out in fierce, coordinating ensembles than the 2015 ESPYs?
After all, there's no "I" in team.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The celeb couple definitely turned up the heat at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Not being afraid to let loose and dance every now and then.
Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Now that's what a date night looks like! The gorgeous couple attended President Barack Obama's Japan state dinner at the White House together in April.
Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.
Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable.
