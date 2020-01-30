Nicki Minaj Joins RuPaul's Drag Race for Season 12 Premiere

Nicki Minaj's dreams are coming true. The hip-hop icon will be the guest judge on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premiere on Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1.

Look for Nicki to sit alongside host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews to kick off the new season. According to VH1, the global superstar will make a surprise debut on the runway.

Nicki tweeted about her involvement and said her guest appearance was "a dream of mine for so long." In a new promo she says, "I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag. Show up and make herstory. Boom."

The quick teaser for the season 12 premiere also features Nicki telling one of the 13 RuPaul's Drag Race contestants, "You look like a Barbie out of the box."

Season 11 guest judges included Miley Cyrus, Tiffany Pollard, Kandi Burruss, Tony Hale, Troye Sivan, Cheyenne Jackson and Adam Rippon.

Meet the season 12 contestants below.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Sherry Pie

New York's Sherry Pie is described as a campy queen who knows her references. She calls Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her icons.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Brita

Brita is a staple in the New York drag scene famous for her lip sync performances.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Widow Von'Du

Widow Von'Du hails from Kansas City where she lives her life out loud.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jaida Essence Hall

Milwaukee's Jaida Essence Hall started out wanting to be a fashion designer and takes that love of design into her stage creations.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jackie Cox

New York's Jackie Cox was born in Canada and has an Iranian family background. She loves to write her own shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Dahlia Sin

Dahlia Sin, originally hailing from Brooklyn, came from the Haus of Aja and now lives in Los Angeles.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd loves a good quirky fashion. She and her screwball sense of humor come to competition from Springfield, Missouri.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode, just 21 years old, comes from Los Angeles with a big social media following.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jan

New York's Jan, a musical theater queen and singer, is described as ambitious and driven. 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet comes to the competition from a small country town in North Carolina where she says there's nothing to do but count chickens and cows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll, who calls New York her home, is the first French contestant to compete. She's brought her European catwalk from Paris as well as high fashions and charm.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Rock M. Sakura

Rock M. Sakura comes to Drag Race from San Francisco and she's a lover of all things pink, anime and manga.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane hails from rural Acworth, Georgia. A lover of horror films, Marilyn Manson and all sorts of weirdness, these things all inform her spooky persona.

RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

