Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Make You Smile

What better way to end January, which has felt approximately five months long, than by reading a round-up of feel good stories sure to put a smile on your face?

After a particularly emotionally heavy week, given the tragic passing of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash, this week's Feel Good Friday feels especially needed, with small-but-impactful stories about people helping one another and sharing their passion with the world.

In this Friday's round-up, we have a trio of teachers who stepped out of the classroom and into a make-shift delivery room in their school's gym when they came together to deliver a student's mom's baby, while a little boy's adorable quest to find the best Shirley Temple went viral, thanks to his very honest reviews on Instagram.

Another child also shared their passion with the world, releasing a song about dinosaurs that is sure to melt your heart, while the cast and crew behind one of TV's biggest procedurals is stepping up in a major way to help their community and you might just be inspired to follow their lead.