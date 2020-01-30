Christina Aguilera Introducing Her Daughter to Mulan Is Pure Nostalgia

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 9:57 AM

Who is this girl I see? It's Christina Aguilera's daughter Summer Rain Rutler, meeting Mulan.

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a sweet video of the 5-year-old coming face-to-face with a cast member playing the character at Disneyland, which is celebrating the Lunar New Year. The woman kneels to get down to Summer's level and asks the shy girl, "What is your name?"

Aguilera's debut single, the ballad "Reflection," was recorded for the soundtrack of Disney's animated hit film Mulan, released more than 21 years ago. Disney plans to release a live-action adaptation of the movie on March 27.

"Fun family weekend at @disneyland ❤️❤️❤️ Shoutout to Mulan [kiss emoji]," the singer wrote. "20 years later and the movie and its music is still so special to us #HappiestPlace."

Aguilera also posted a photo of the two and her fiancé Matthew Rutler and 12-year-old son, Max Bratman, posing with the Mulan cast member.

20 Things You Never Knew About Mulan

Aguilera sings "Reflection" onstage at her concerts in Las Vegas. She is currently on a break from her The Xperience residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino until the end of February, after which she will perform there for another two weeks.

