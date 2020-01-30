Why You Haven't Seen a Below Deck Captain Like Sailing Yacht's Glenn Shephard

This season, Captain Lee will be joined by yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, Chef Adam, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown.

Shephard says of Paget and Ciara's on-board romance, "Generally speaking I'm open to couples and I've worked with a lot of couples—obviously there's an expectation that they're discrete—it's kind of unusual for couples to work in the same department and that adds a very interesting element that you could see some drama from that. I think it increases the stress level a little bit because you're not just living on the same boat, you're actually working. So you're 24 hours together...You can imagine that if you're that long together it's going to lead to some interesting stuff."

And in true Below Deck fashion, Captain Glenn says fans can expect some "rowdy" guests on this season of Sailing Yacht. One couple even asked Shephard to marry them!

Don't miss the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)