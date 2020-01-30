Nicki Minaj Sizzles in Miami at First Public Appearance in Over a Month

Nicki Minaj is back!

The 37-year-old rapper made her first public appearance in over a month on Wednesday. The "Anaconda" artist visited Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami with her husband Kenneth Petty. The 10-time Grammy nominee rocked a pink and blonde 'do for the outing and sporting a fitted gray and white ensemble. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy heels and a touch of bling.

Minaj made the appearance for the club's Big Game Weekend ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. Future, Migos and Wiz Khalifa are also expected to attend later this week.

Minaj's last public appearance was in December 2019 when she attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Minaj documented Wednesday night's outing on Instagram and shared pictures of her look. This was the first time the "Super Bass" star had posted on a social network in over two months. On Nov. 9, 2019, she shared a Harriet Tubman quote on Instagram. She also tweeted that she was taking a break from social media.

"I'm not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes," she wrote at the time. "Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I'll have with my new life."