Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna After Tragic Deaths

Beyoncé is mourning the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter. The Grammy winner posted a picture of the NBA star planting a kiss on Gianna's head.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens," Beyonce captioned the picture. "You are deeply missed beloved Kobe."

She also shared separate photos of Gianna and a young Kobe.

Beyoncé knew Kobe during his lifetime. They saw each other at events, Kobe brought his daughters to her concerts and he even appeared in the music video for Destiny's Child's "Bug-A-Boo."

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. earlier this week. Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.